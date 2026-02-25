Essential Utilities: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Wednesday reported net income of…

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Wednesday reported net income of $132.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $699.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $616.4 million, or $2.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.47 billion.

