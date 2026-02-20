Esab: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $37.7…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $37.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The maker of welding and cutting equipment posted revenue of $721 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $687.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $687.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $226.8 million, or $3.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.7 billion.

Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $5.90 per share.

