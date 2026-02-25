Encore Capital Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $76.7…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $76.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $3.37.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The provider of debt-management and recovery services posted revenue of $473.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $424.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $256.8 million, or $10.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.77 billion.

