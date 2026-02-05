Encompass Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $146.1 million.…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $146.1 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $566.2 million, or $5.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.94 billion.

Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.81 to $6.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.37 billion to $6.47 billion.

