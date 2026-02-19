Employers Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.4 million…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $170.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.8 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $858.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EIG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.