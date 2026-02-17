Element Solutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The specialty chemical and printing products posted revenue of $676.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $190.8 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.55 billion.

