EHealth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — EHealth Inc. (EHTH) on Wednesday reported net income of $87.2 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — EHealth Inc. (EHTH) on Wednesday reported net income of $87.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.06. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $2.17 per share.

The provider of internet-based heath insurance agency services posted revenue of $326.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $554 million.

EHealth expects full-year revenue in the range of $405 million to $445 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EHTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EHTH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.