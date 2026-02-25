E.W. Scripps: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.5 million in its…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The television and radio company posted revenue of $560.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $100.9 million, or $1.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.15 billion.

