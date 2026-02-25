Dorman Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.6 million in…

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Colmar, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.17 per share.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers posted revenue of $537.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $204.2 million, or $6.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.13 billion.

Dorman Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.10 to $8.50 per share.

