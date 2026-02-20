DNOW: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DNOW Inc. (DNOW) on Friday reported a loss of $147 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DNOW Inc. (DNOW) on Friday reported a loss of $147 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The energy and industrial distribution company posted revenue of $959 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $89 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.82 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNOW

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.