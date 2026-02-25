CrossAmerica: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.2 million…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 16 cents per share.

The wholesale fuels distributor posted revenue of $866.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.8 million, or $1.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.66 billion.

