Crescent Capital BDC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $40.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.5 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $167.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCAP

