Cogent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cogent Communications Group Inc. (CCOI) on Friday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.09 per share.

The internet service provider posted revenue of $240.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $243 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $182.2 million, or $3.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $975.8 million.

