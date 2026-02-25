Live Radio
Climb Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 25, 2026, 5:13 PM

EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Eatontown, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.53 per share.

The computer software reseller posted revenue of $193.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.3 million, or $4.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $652.5 million.

