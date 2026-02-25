Churchill Downs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $51.3 million.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $51.3 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The racetrack operator and gambling company posted revenue of $665.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $660.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $383 million, or $5.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.93 billion.

