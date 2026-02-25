Chesapeake Utilities: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Wednesday reported profit of $46.1 million in…

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Wednesday reported profit of $46.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dover, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $1.93. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.94 per share.

The energy and utility company posted revenue of $258.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $140.3 million, or $5.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $930 million.

Chesapeake Utilities expects full-year earnings to be $7.75 to $8 per share.

