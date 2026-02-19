Chemours: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Thursday reported a loss of $47 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Thursday reported a loss of $47 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $386 million, or $2.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.81 billion.

