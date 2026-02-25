Chemed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $76.8 million in its fourth quarter.…

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $5.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $6.42 per share.

The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $639.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $265.2 million, or $18.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.53 billion.

Chemed expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.25 to $24.25 per share.

