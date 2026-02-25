Centuri: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Centuri Holdings Inc. (CTRI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $30.2 million in its fourth…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Centuri Holdings Inc. (CTRI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $30.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The utility infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $858.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.4 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.98 billion.

Centuri expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.24 billion to $3.54 billion.

