Celldex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $81.3 million…

HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $81.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hampton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.22.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $121,000 in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $258.8 million, or $3.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLDX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.