CBOE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $313.5 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $313.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.97. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.06 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.93 per share.

The holding company for the Chicago Board Options Exchange posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $671.1 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $659.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.1 billion, or $10.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.43 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBOE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBOE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.