CBIZ: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $79.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Independence, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.28 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 66 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced business services posted revenue of $542.7 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $578 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $115.4 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.76 billion.

CBIZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $3.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion.

