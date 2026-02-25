Catalyst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $52.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The specialty drug company posted revenue of $152.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $214.3 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $589 million.

