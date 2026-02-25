Carriage Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.3 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 75 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The provider of funeral and cemetary services and products posted revenue of $105.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.5 million, or $3.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $417.4 million.

Carriage Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $440 million to $450 million.

