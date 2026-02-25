California Water Service Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) on Wednesday reported net…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $220 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $128.2 million, or $2.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $1 billion.

