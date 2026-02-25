Bristow Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.4 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 61 cents.

The provider of helicopter transportation services posted revenue of $377.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $129.1 million, or $4.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

Bristow Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.69 billion.

