BJ’s Restaurants: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Huntington Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $355.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $351.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.8 million, or $2.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.4 billion.

BJ’s Restaurants shares have risen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.88, a climb of nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BJRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BJRI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.