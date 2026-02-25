Barrett: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $16.4…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $16.4 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The human resources management company posted revenue of $321.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.4 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.4 million, or $2.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.04 billion.

Barrett shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.53, a decline of 22% in the last 12 months.

