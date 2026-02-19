Barings BDC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25.2 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 27 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $68 million in the period.

Barings BDC shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.08, a fall of 13% in the last 12 months.

