Banco Santander: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Santander SA (SAN) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.38 billion in its…

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Santander SA (SAN) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.38 billion in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Madrid, said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $17.65 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.65 billion, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.95 billion, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $66.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.