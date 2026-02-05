Arc Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $186.4 million.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $186.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 32 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $949.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $912.6 million, or $1.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.5 billion.

Arc Resources shares have declined slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.56, an increase of 6% in the last 12 months.

