AngloGold Ashanti: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SURREY, Britain (AP) — SURREY, Britain (AP) — AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $855 million.…

SURREY, Britain (AP) — SURREY, Britain (AP) — AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $855 million.

On a per-share basis, the Surrey, Britain-based company said it had profit of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $3.07 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.64 billion, or $5.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.73 billion.

AngloGold Ashanti shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AU

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.