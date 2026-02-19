AMN Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $748.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $723.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $95.7 million, or $2.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion.

AMN Healthcare shares have increased roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.28, a drop of 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.