Amerisafe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.4 million. On…

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deridder, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $81.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $80.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $47.1 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $310.5 million.

Amerisafe shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.89, a decrease of 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMSF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.