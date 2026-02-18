American Water Works: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $238 million.…

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $238 million.

The Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.24 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.11 billion, or $5.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.14 billion.

American Water Works expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.02 to $6.12 per share.

American Water Works shares have increased 0.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $131.16, a climb of 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWK

