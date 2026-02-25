Alkermes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $49.3 million. On a per-share…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $49.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 46 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $384.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $380 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $241.7 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.48 billion.

Alkermes shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 6% in the last 12 months.

