Agilon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $188.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The senior-focused health care company posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $391.3 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.93 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Agilon said it expects revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.41 billion to $5.58 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 50 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.63.

