AdvanSix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The polymer resins producer posted revenue of $359.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $49.3 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $1.52 billion.

AdvanSix shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 40% in the last 12 months.

