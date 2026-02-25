Adma Biologics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Adma Biologics Inc. (ADMA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $49.4 million.…

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Adma Biologics Inc. (ADMA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $49.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ramsey, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The infectious disease drug developer posted revenue of $139.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $146.9 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $510.2 million.

Adma Biologics expects full-year revenue of $635 million.

Adma Biologics shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.68, a rise of nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

