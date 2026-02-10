Acadia Realty Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RYE, N.Y. (AP) — RYE, N.Y. (AP) — Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability…

RYE, N.Y. (AP) — RYE, N.Y. (AP) — Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Rye, New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $47.2 million, or 34 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $4.9 million, or 4 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $104.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $180 million, or $1.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $410.8 million.

Acadia Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.21 to $1.25 per share.

The company’s shares have increased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $21.43, a drop of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKR

