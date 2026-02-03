9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

Finding the best growth stocks for the next 10 years involves looking past short-term fads and instead focusing on durable…

Finding the best growth stocks for the next 10 years involves looking past short-term fads and instead focusing on durable companies that will last. These growth stocks are characterized by large addressable markets, lasting competitive advantages and products that are benefiting from both loyal users currently and strong future demand.

The following nine stocks represent these factors in different ways, spanning sectors typically known for their growth like tech and health care — along with materials or consumer-focused companies that may not immediately spring to mind. Additionally, all share strong near-term momentum and market values of $10 billion or greater.

Investing over the long term always involves risk, and the future is never certain. These leading growth stocks have a pretty darn good shot at thriving over the coming decade, however, and could represent some of the best growth stocks to buy and hold for the next 10 years:

Stock Sector Market capitalization Celsius Holdings Inc. (ticker: CELH) Consumer staples $13 billion Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Financial services $47 billion Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Health care $961 billion First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Energy $26 billion McKesson Corp. (MCK) Health care $104 billion Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Technology $4.3 trillion Rocket Lab Corp. (RKLB) Industrials $40 billion Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Technology $149 billion Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) Materials $21 billion

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Market value: $13 billion Sector: Consumer staples

It’s hard to find consumer staples companies among the best growth stocks for the next 10 years. But Celsius stands out in this sector and has true long-term potential. The company is at the center of a powerful trend reshaping the beverage industry, as consumers move toward “essential energy drinks” that provide the stimulant effect of coffee without the bitterness and a zero-calorie approach to avoid sugary alternatives. Despite going public only in 2019, the company has already surpassed other legacy staples companies in market capitalization. While volatile lately, shares have risen more than 2,000% since that IPO to underscore the brand’s momentum and long-term growth potential.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Market value: $47 billion Sector: Financial services

Coinbase is perhaps the most established and legitimate way to play the digital asset revolution without buying Bitcoin directly. A publicly traded crypto exchange listed on the Nasdaq, COIN is one of the most respected players in the industry, in good standing with major U.S. regulators and not just an offshore play on digital assets. It also continues to broaden its reach with relationships including Visa cards that pay rewards in crypto, connecting new-age finance with old-school banking firms.

The stock is technically below where it was when its stock debuted in 2021 after a much-hyped IPO, but continued operational improvement includes double-digit revenue growth alongside the general mainstreaming of digital assets. Furthermore, COIN stock benefits from being a marketplace for crypto rather than a direct play — meaning increased volume will make this play pay off regardless of the ups and downs of Bitcoin prices.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Market value: $961 billion Sector: Health care

Eli Lilly has everything you want in a health care stock. It has a rich history, with roots dating back to 1876, and is currently among the largest pharmaceutical companies on the planet. It’s not slowing down, either, with gains of more than 30% in the last 12 months, ranking it as one of the best performers among mega-cap stocks. The icing on the cake is that Lilly’s lead in the weight-loss drug market, with blockbusters Mounjaro for Type 2 diabetes and Zepbound for obesity, give it tremendous potential for the decade to come. Shares are up more than 440% in the last five years, showing impressive momentum for this Big Pharma standout.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Market value: $26 billion Sector: Energy

While many stocks on this list feature elevated price-to-earnings ratios, FSLR is among the most reasonably valued at only about 11 times forward earnings. That’s in part because of policies out of Washington recently that undercut green energy alternatives and favor fossil fuels, causing a bit of negativity for the sector.

However, First Solar offers compelling long-term potential even amid shifting U.S. policy priorities. The Arizona-based manufacturer is an industry leader, supported by a strong order backlog and vertically integrated operations, and boasts onshore operations that limit it from foreign supply chain disruptions. Analysts expect revenue growth of about 20% in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026, with shares up more than 40% in the last 12 months even as other alternative energy stocks have faded.

McKesson Corp. (MCK)

Market value: $104 billion Sector: Health care

McKesson ranks as one of the best growth stocks for the next 10 years thanks to its dominant role in the health care sector. Its focus isn’t on researching the next obesity drug or operating hospitals directly, but rather on supporting other health care companies through services including supply chain management, technology and business solutions, and wholesaling of basic medical supplies.

Shares are up about 350% in the last five years thanks to steady growth, and analysts expect double-digit revenue expansion in fiscal 2026 on top of this prior success. Though not as flashy as a development-stage biotech stock, MCK allows investors to play the long-term growth of health care spending in a simple and effective way.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Market value: $4.3 trillion Sector: Technology

Nvidia has delivered simply extraordinary returns over the past five years, rising more than 1,100% in that period. This success has been driven by its leadership in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence chips. Despite periodic volatility tied to macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns, the company remains exceptionally well positioned to benefit from long-term demand for AI infrastructure, data centers and accelerated computing. Revenue is projected to grow roughly 60% in fiscal 2026 and another 50% in fiscal 2027 after its already jaw-dropping growth from previous years. Although valuation levels are elevated, Nvidia’s scale, profitability and competitive moat make this semiconductor stock a long-term investment to watch.

Rocket Lab Corp. (RKLB)

Market value: $40 billion Sector: Industrials

Rocket Lab is perhaps the highest-risk — but potentially highest-reward — stock on this list. The company provides launch services and spacecraft systems for commercial and government customers and has benefited from strong demand and a growing backlog. While the firm is still unprofitable at present, losses have narrowed as revenue growth accelerates. In fiscal 2025, RKLB looks poised to report more than 35% top-line growth, with consensus expectations calling for more than 50% growth in fiscal 2026. The stock is up more than 550% in the last five years on high hopes for the commercialization of space travel and aerospace services.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

Market value: $149 billion Sector: Technology

Shopify saw a huge run-up during the pandemic as businesses raced to build their e-commerce functionality, and saw a subsequent drop-off in 2022 after that demand waned. However, it remains one of the most successful long-term growth stories in software — up more than 3,900% from its first day of trading in 2015. The company has evolved into a comprehensive commerce platform, supporting online, in-store and omnichannel sales for millions of merchants.

Although the stock trades at a premium multiple, that valuation reflects improving profitability, strong free cash flow generation and Shopify’s central role in global e-commerce infrastructure. With more than 20% revenue growth forecast for both fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026, SHOP has momentum that makes it one of the best growth stocks for the next 10 years.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Market value: $21 billion Sector: Materials

Materials stocks aren’t exactly known for setting the world on fire with breakneck growth. But SQM sits at the core of the global lithium supply chain, with this key battery metal accounting for the majority of its revenue. Despite slower-than-expected electric vehicle adoption, lithium demand continues to grow across energy storage, consumer electronics, industrial applications and much more. The company’s scale, massive proven reserves, and strategic importance position it well for long-term growth tied to electrification trends.

