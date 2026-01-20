Zions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $263…

The Salt Lake City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.75 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $902 million, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $864.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $899 million, or $6.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.43 billion.

