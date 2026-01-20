Wintrust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $223…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $223 million.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of $3.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.93 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $714.3 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $699.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $823.8 million, or $11.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.73 billion.

