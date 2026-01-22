NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2211 1.2211 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2211
|1.2211
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|133.50
|136.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.4222
|3.3403
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.7095
|3.6295
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.5950
|0.5950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.95
|15.15
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|82.26
|83.19
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0650
|1.0266
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|445.75
|445.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0300
|4.0100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7550
|3.6850
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|293.90
|293.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.2100
|10.3200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.4200
|7.5375
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5222
|0.5222
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.7730
|5.7295
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6209
|0.6205
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
