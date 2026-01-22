NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2211 1.2211 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2211 1.2211 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 133.50 136.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4222 3.3403 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7095 3.6295 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5950 0.5950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.95 15.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.26 83.19 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0650 1.0266 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 445.75 445.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0300 4.0100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7550 3.6850 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 293.90 293.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2100 10.3200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4200 7.5375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5222 0.5222

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7730 5.7295

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6209 0.6205

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

