NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2157 1.2211 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 129.00 129.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4346 3.4556 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6932 3.7217 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6750 0.5950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.20 14.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.18 81.34 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0342 1.0210 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 446.75 446.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9800 4.0300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6825 3.7700 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 303.60 293.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2100 10.2500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2500 7.3000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4795 0.5222

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9480 5.7885

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6246 0.6241

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

