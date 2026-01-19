Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

January 19, 2026, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2157 1.2211
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 129.00 129.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4346 3.4556
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6932 3.7217
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6750 0.5950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.20 14.55
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.18 81.34
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0342 1.0210
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 446.75 446.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9800 4.0300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6825 3.7700
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 303.60 293.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2100 10.2500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2500 7.3000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4795 0.5222

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9480 5.7885

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6246 0.6241

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

