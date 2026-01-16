NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2157 1.2157 Cheddar…

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2157 1.2157 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 128.50 129.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4447 3.4346 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7449 3.6932 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6750 0.6750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.30 14.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.39 82.18 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0129 1.0342 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 446.75 446.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0000 3.9800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.4225 3.6825 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 303.60 303.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0900 10.2100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5700 7.2500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4795 0.4795

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.0090 5.9480

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6274 0.6246

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

