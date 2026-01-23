NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2211 1.2211 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2211 1.2211 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 136.00 135.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3403 3.3455 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6295 3.6358 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5950 0.5950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.15 15.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.19 82.89 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0266 1.0332 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 445.75 445.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0100 n.a. Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6850 3.6625 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 293.90 293.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3200 n.a. Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5375 7.6375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5222 0.5222

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7295 5.7425

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6205 0.6163

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

