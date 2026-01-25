With the potential for winter weather to wreak havoc on your travel plans, it’s important to stay prepared and know…

With the potential for winter weather to wreak havoc on your travel plans, it’s important to stay prepared and know what to do in the event your flight is canceled. There are several laws that protect travelers who are impacted by flight cancellations and delays. You may want to check each airline’s individual policy at this time as many are offering additional flexibility.

What to do if your flight is canceled

1. Get on the airline’s app — or make an international call

First, pull up the airline’s app on your phone. Most airline apps allow you to easily rebook your flight for free, provided you can supply your six-character reservation code. Getting in line to speak with an agent and calling the airline while you wait is also a good idea (albeit slower than using an app), and social media messaging, texting or WhatsApp may prove helpful. “During times of mass travel disruption, you should try all different avenues for getting help,” says Nick Ewen, director of content at The Points Guy.

Ewen also recommends a lesser-known tactic: calling the airline’s international numbers. Airlines have offices in Canada, Mexico, the U.K. and more. “While it can be costly, you can often get through to an agent more quickly,” Ewen says.

Note that, depending on why your flight was canceled, finding seats on a new flight may alter your travel plans considerably.

2. Book a hotel

Next, determine if you need overnight accommodations. “If you were originally booked on the last flight of the night and there are no other options, grab a hotel room near the airport before they’re all taken,” Ewen advises.

3. Reference the DOT Cancellation and Delay Dashboard

While you will only receive a cash refund if you don’t rebook your flight, you may be eligible for other compensations, such as meal vouchers. Go to the DOT’s Cancellation and Delay Dashboard to see what each major airline will and will not offer in the event of a controllable cancellation.

What to do if your flight is delayed

Note: You will only receive a cash refund if you don’t take the original (delayed) flight you booked. Alternatively, you can rebook your flight (and may be eligible for other compensations) by following the steps below:

Research other flights

Investigate what other flights on that airline are headed to your destination and ask an agent if they can get you on one of them (without charging change fees).

Also be sure to look into what’s available on other airlines: If your original airline doesn’t have any flights available on your departure date, an agent may be able to book you on a flight with a different carrier at no additional cost to you. Note, however, that airlines are not legally required to do this.

Inquire about other compensation

If you’ve been stranded at the airport for several hours, check in with an agent and reference the Commitments for Controllable Delays section on the DOT’s Cancellation and Delay Dashboard — regardless of whether you’re able to get on another flight. Some airlines may provide amenities such as vouchers for meals or overnight accommodations.

Update 01/26/26: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.