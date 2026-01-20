United: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and pretax gains, were $3.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.98 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $15.4 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.38 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.